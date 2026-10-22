Imran's sisters detention: LHC summons Punjab home sec, Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent on Oct 28

From left — Dr Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan and Noreen Niazi, sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, sit in front of a police barricade in Rawalpindi on December 9, 2025. — X/@PTIofficial/

Aleema Khan’s son Shahrez files fresh plea against their detention.

Petition challenges detention of Imran Khan’s three sisters.

Sisters remain detained under MPO Ordinance.



LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned the Punjab home secretary and the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail in person on October 28 during the hearing of a plea seeking the recovery of the three sisters of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi and Dr Uzma Khan have remained in custody since last month under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance in connection with the PTI's anti-government protest.

Noreen and Uzma were detained for 30 days on September 21, shortly before the PTI’s planned September 27 protest, which was subsequently moved to October 4. Aleema’s detention had taken place a day earlier, on September 20.

During the hearing today, the petitioner's counsel told the court that the detention orders for all three detained sisters had expired on October 19 and 20.

Justice Abher Gul Khan questioned the counsel about why the Lahore deputy commissioner had not been made a respondent in the petition.

The counsel told the court that the deputy commissioner had not been included because the detention notification issued by the official had expired.

However, during the proceedings, Ahed Khan, husband of Uzma Khan, requested the court to summon the Lahore deputy commissioner as well.

At this, Justice Abher Gul observed that the deputy commissioner could not be summoned when the official had not been made a party to the case.

Aleema Khan’s son, Shahrez Khan, filed a fresh petition in the LHC a day ago challenging the detention of Imran Khan’s sisters.

The petition stated that the sisters remained detained at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail despite the expiry of the 30-day detention period.