Pakistan to seek fresh EU GSP+ status from January 2027

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar (right) meets European Union's (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, June 1, 2026. — X/@ForeignOfficePK

Existing GSP+ arrangement to continue till December 2028.

EU envoy, Pakistan Textile Council officials discuss GSP+.

EU envoy stresses effective implementation of int'l pledges.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will have to seek a fresh Generalised System of Preferences (GSP+) arrangement with the European Union from January 2027, following the expiry of the current framework in December 2026.

However, under the grace period, the existing arrangement will continue till December 2028 for finalisation of fresh GSP+ by the EU Commission and its parliament.

"Pakistan will have to ensure hectic lobbying and enhance its capacity for strict compliance requirements to qualify for the next GSP+, as Islamabad will formally apply for the new scheme in the aftermath of January 2027," The News reported, citing top official sources.

Official sources said that any country, including present beneficiaries such as Pakistan, can apply after the new GSP+ Regulation comes into force, i.e. January 1, 2027.

The present beneficiaries, including Pakistan, have a grace period of two years beginning January 1, 2027, until December 31, 2028.

To maintain GSP+ eligibility and meet international commitments, Pakistan must address several priorities, particularly in view of the revised GSP rules taking effect in 2027.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador Raimundas Karoblis met Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) leadership in Karachi to discuss GSP+ and future trade relations.

The ambassador stressed the need for effective implementation of existing international commitments for continued GSP+ benefits.

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stressed the significance of the GSP+ trade preference scheme for Pakistan's economic ties with the European Union and called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the region.

He made these remarks during his meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly on September 21, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

Highlighting the importance Pakistan attaches to its partnership with the European Union, particularly in trade and economic cooperation, Dar stressed the centrality of GSP+ to Pakistan's trade relations with the bloc.

He also appreciated the EU's constructive engagement with Pakistan during recent regional developments and its recognition of Pakistan's efforts towards de-escalation and dialogue.