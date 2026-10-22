Megyn Kelly under fire after mocking Christina Applegate's health struggles

Megyn Kelly is facing backlash after criticising Christina Applegate over her recent revelation about a possible misdiagnosis — and former friend Janice Dean isn’t holding back.

Applegate, 54, recently shared that her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2021 may have been wrong, leaving her emotional as she admitted she still doesn’t know what is causing her severe pain.

On October 20, Kelly questioned the actress’s decision to speak publicly about her health journey on The Megyn Kelly Show.

“I cannot keep up, you guys,” Kelly said.

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“I’m sorry, but like the woman who’s made like every public statement about health for the past several years all about her MS, she’s hosting an MS podcast, has now come out to tell us all she doesn’t actually have it. This has all been a wild goose chase.”

Kelly also suggested Applegate was upset about losing her role as a public face of the disease, prompting a sharp response from Dean, who has lived with MS for more than 20 years.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut for a long time about mean girl Megyn Kelly,” Dean wrote on X, revealing that the pair were once close friends before falling out.

“Her comments about Christiana Applegate are disgusting,” Dean continued. “I think Christina is brave for telling the truth and I’m grateful she became a voice for so many of us.”

Dean, who said she had recently spent weeks in and out of the hospital, later added: “Oh yeah. In case you don’t know, I have multiple sclerosis and I am one of those loser people Megyn Kelly refers to as wanting to talk about my diagnosis to help others.”

Defending Applegate again, Dean argued that speaking about an illness and later correcting the record takes courage.

“Now she’s got a mean lady who has millions of followers trashing her,” she added.

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Applegate recently returned home after a reported four-month hospitalization amid her ongoing health struggles.

The controversy has reignited debate over how public figures discuss medical uncertainty — and why compassion matters when someone is still searching for answers.