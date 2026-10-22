Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest claim, gives Duke a new title

British TV present Piers Morgan has launched a fresh and scathing attack on Prince Harry after the Duke's latest claim that he has moved on from the past.

In a bombshell new interview, the Duke of Sussex admitted that he still wants to repair his complicated relationships with his father and brother.

Piers could not wait and reacted strongly to the interview, branding Harry a "flame-thrower."

Taking to X on Tuesday, Piers wrote: "Flame-thrower wants to make peace with the people whose houses he torched and is baffled they're not interested..."

The interview with GQ was conducted last month and released while the royal family were on duty in Windsor, welcoming the Sultan of Oman at the start of a state visit.

Harry appeared to blame others for his ongoing rift with the royal family, claiming: "Some people don't want it to work out."

It is not the first time Harry has spoken about his grievances and his desire for reconciliation with his royal relatives.

However, his attempts at reunion appear to come with conditions as he suggested it is only possible with mutual respect.

His message that he can respect them if they respect him suggests he is not ready to back down, nor does he intend to offer an apology.

In a follow-up post, the Uncensored presenter questioned Harry's reasons for wanting to return to Britain, writing: "Real reason: Hollywood's had enough of them so they're running out of cash."

Piers also joined 'Fox & Friends' to share his thoughts on the Duke's comments, labeling the actions of Harry and Meghan Markle as 'contemptible hypocrisy' after years of public attacks.

He went on to claim that the couple is backtracking now that interest in their criticisms has faded.

In Spare, Harry also revealed the depth of the family fallout and the extent of the damage to his relationship with his brother Prince William.