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PM backs KP emergency rule, blasts PTI for 'criminal negligence' over worsening security

CDF Munir, Governor Kundi, federal ministers and newly appointed provincial advisers attend provincial apex committee meeting

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Published October 22, 2026

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs apex committee meeting in Peshawar on October 22, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News
PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs apex committee meeting in Peshawar on October 22, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the imposition of governor’s rule and an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been undertaken “under extreme compulsion” as he addressed a meeting of the provincial apex committee in Peshawar to review the security situation.

The prime minister arrived in Peshawar earlier in the day for his first visit to the province since governor’s rule and the emergency were imposed on October 11.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, federal ministers and newly appointed provincial advisers attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, PM Shehbaz described Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a very beautiful province and expressed hope that the government would work to accelerate its development.

"I hope we work hard day and night and speedily make progress towards development and prosperity," he said.

He also lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the worsening security situation in the province, saying the province had become a "cradle of peace" six years ago.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details

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