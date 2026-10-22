World Bank warns Middle East conflict could strain Pakistan's economy

The IMF headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US, April 8, 2019. — Reuters

Energy products accounted for one-quarter of imports: report.

Says GCC countries supplied around 80% of energy imports.

Adds El Nino could reduce FY2027 growth to 3.6%.



ISLAMABAD: A prolonged conflict in the Middle East could intensify economic pressures on Pakistan by keeping global energy prices high, increasing import costs and putting further strain on the country’s external financing and foreign exchange reserves, the World Bank has warned.

In its report, "Pakistan Development Update: Attaining Escape Velocity", the World Bank identified a longer or more intense conflict as the biggest risk to Pakistan’s near-term macroeconomic outlook.

The conflict — which began on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran — has heightened risks to global energy supplies and prices, with Pakistan particularly exposed because of its reliance on imported petroleum and gas.

Tehran responded with retaliatory attacks against Israel and the US assets in the region as tensions escalated across the Middle East.

The hostilities disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies, raising concerns over energy security and driving up international prices.

According to the World Bank’s report, Pakistan’s petroleum and gas products accounted for around one-quarter of the country’s total imports in fiscal year 2025, equivalent to 3.7% of gross domestic product (GDP), while Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries supplied around 80% of these imports.

The report said that Pakistan’s petroleum import group increased by 9.2% year-on-year during January–June 2026, while the import bill for crude petroleum surged by 46.4% over the same period, the report said.

The economic impact has been reflected in Pakistan’s import bill. By the end of June 2026, oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices had risen significantly compared with pre-conflict levels.

The World Bank warned that a longer or more intense conflict could sustain elevated energy prices, widen the current account deficit and put additional pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Disruptions to trade routes and weaker export demand could further weigh on economic activity, while higher input costs could fuel inflation and erode household purchasing power.

'El Nino poses additional risk to economic growth'

Separately, the World Bank warned that a stronger-than-expected El Nino could threaten Pakistan’s agricultural output and economic growth.

El Nino is a climate phenomenon involving the periodic warming of sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, which can alter weather patterns worldwide and increase the risk of droughts, heatwaves or excessive rainfall in different regions.

The World Bank's baseline projection puts real GDP growth at 3.8% in FY2027. Under the crop-output scenario described in the report, zero growth in crop output could reduce growth by 0.2 percentage points to 3.6%. This is a conditional scenario, not the baseline forecast.

The report added that Pakistan’s existing external buffers could help absorb additional import requirements arising from an agricultural shock, although doing so could significantly deplete foreign exchange reserves.