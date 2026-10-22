President Zardari embarks on three-day Germany visit to boost economic ties

President Asif Ali Zardari departed from Manas International Airport for Pakistan after concluding his official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic. — Facebook/PPP/File

President Zardari visits Berlin at invitation of German counterpart.

Zardari will hold meetings with top leaders and businessmen.

Pakistan and Germany mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.



President Asif Ali Zardari departed for Germany on Thursday for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties as Pakistan and Germany prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

In a post on X, a spokesperson for the President's House said President Zardari was visiting Berlin at the invitation of his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

President Zardari’s visit is of great significance as it will be the first visit to Germany by a Pakistani head of state in the past 23 years, read the statement.

During his visit, the president will hold meetings with the German counterpart as well as senior leadership and business leaders to discuss Pakistan–Germany bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation.

The visit is part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany and holds special significance in the context of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, being commemorated this year.

President Zardari’s visit to Germany will help open new avenues for strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing mutual cooperation across various sectors.

The visit will mark an important milestone in further consolidating the longstanding historical ties between Pakistan and Germany, the statement added.