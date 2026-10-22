King Charles receives delightful news from beloved person

King Charles' might be smiling to learn about a delightful news from his goddaughter India Hicks' fmily.

India Hicks, who's married to former advertising executive David Flint Wood, has revealed her son Wesley is engaged, celebrating the moment with fans.

Hicks brought up her five children in the Bahamas, adopted Wesley, 29, in 2010 when he was 12 years old after his mother sadly passed away from breast cancer.

On Wednesday, she revealed that Wesley had popped the question to his girlfriend, Dylan Patterson, whom he's believed to have started dating in July 2025.

King Charles is Hicks' godfather and second cousin. Her mother Lady Pamela Hicks is a first cousin to Prince Philip and served as a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II.

She also served as a bridesmaid at the 1981 royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer.

Heiress and businesswoman proudly expressed her bliss as she lauded Wesley for getting down on one knee, telling her followers: "Thank God she said YES."

Sharing a family photo, India announced: "What exciting news this week. Wesley got down on one knee (good lad) and asked his most wonderful girlfriend to marry him and thank God she said YES.

"How happy we are to have you join our family, Dylan. Here’s to sharing all the happy times, and holding each other close through sad ones too."

The newly engaged couple quickly received some royal and celebrity well-wishes, with Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece commenting: "Amazing news. Congratulations," while model Helena Christensen said: "Congrats!"

Dylan runs a travel club called Pink Palmetto, which offers "personalised, elevated travel experiences that feel effortless and unforgettable".

She previously worked in marketing project management in the fashion industry, but made the career switch due to her "deep love of travel", while Wesley is a marine technician who has an XL bully dog called Fiona.

"Couldn’t be more excited to not only have the best fiancé, but also the best future in-laws," Dylan said.