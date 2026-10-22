Pakistan, EU pledge stronger cooperation against terrorism

Dr Fareha Bugti (centre-right) and Anna Strzaska pose with members of the Pakistani and EU delegations during counterterrorism talks in Islamabad on October 22, 2026. — Radio Pakistan

Pakistan, EU agree to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation.

Both sides seek coordinated response at multilateral forums.

EU condemns recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistan and the European Union (EU) have agreed to strengthen cooperation on counterterrorism at multilateral forums, including the United Nations (UN), to promote a coordinated international response to the threat.

The understanding was reached during the 10th round of the Pakistan-EU Bilateral Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Director General (Counterterrorism) Dr Fareha Bugti, while the EU delegation was headed by Anna Strzaska, the European External Action Service's Special Envoy for Counterterrorism.

Both sides exchanged views on recent regional and global developments affecting the terrorist threat landscape and unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms, reaffirming their commitment to combating the menace.

The EU condemned recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, expressed solidarity with civilians affected by the violence and acknowledged Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts.

The two sides also expressed concern over the security implications of the situation in Afghanistan, recognising each other's contributions to the global fight against terrorism.

Emphasising the importance of effective multilateralism, they said international cooperation remained essential to building a lasting consensus on counterterrorism.

The discussions covered emerging terrorist threats, including the exploitation of cyberspace, information and energy resources to advance terrorist objectives.

Pakistan and the EU also exchanged best practices on preventing and countering violent extremism, terrorist financing and radicalisation, with particular attention to the misuse of cyberspace by terrorist groups.

Both sides identified priority areas for further cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to regular, institutionalised engagement on counterterrorism.

They agreed to hold the next round of the dialogue in Brussels next year on a mutually convenient date.