Sri Lanka pull off second-highest chase in ODI history against England

Sri Lankan players celebrate after winning the third one-day international of the tri-series match against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2026. — PCB

Rathnayake, Fernando add 166 runs together.

Shanaka scores explosive 97 off just 50.

Brook quickest ODI double ton goes in vain.



Sri Lanka produced a sensational batting performance to chase down England’s mammoth target of 430 runs in the third ODI of the tri-nation series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, completing a remarkable victory with one ball to spare.

Sri Lanka reached the target in 49.5 overs, pulling off what was billed as the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history after England had posted an imposing 429 for four in their allotted 50 overs.

Sri Lanka endured a shaky start to their pursuit, losing opener Kamindu Mendis for 18 and skipper Kusal Mendis for a duck within the first five overs, leaving the team struggling at 24 runs.

However, Rathnayake joined Fernando at the crease, and the pair launched a spirited counterattack against the England bowlers. Their third-wicket stand yielded 166 runs from just 137 deliveries, with both batters reaching their respective half-centuries.

The partnership was finally broken by Jamie Overton on the opening delivery of the 28th over, when he caught Fernando off his own bowling. Fernando departed after a brilliant 83-ball knock of 97, featuring 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Dasun Shanaka arrived at number five following Fernando's dismissal and combined with Rathnayake to maintain Sri Lanka's scoring momentum. The pair added a rapid 133 runs for the fourth wicket, during which Rathnayake advanced from his half-century to register his second ODI hundred.

Sam Curran eventually ended Rathnayake's outstanding innings in the 41st over. The opener finished as Sri Lanka's leading scorer with 130 off 106 balls, striking 15 fours and three sixes.

Shanaka continued his aggressive approach in partnership with Janith Liyanage, adding another 40 runs for the fifth wicket. However, the all-rounder narrowly missed out on his maiden ODI century, falling for 97 to Liam Dawson. His explosive 50-ball innings included six fours and eight sixes.

After Shanaka's departure, Liyanage took charge of the chase and guided Sri Lanka across the finish line. He remained unbeaten on 61 from just 27 deliveries, hitting seven fours and three sixes, as the visitors sealed victory on the penultimate ball of the innings.

For England, Josh Tongue led the bowling effort with figures of three wickets for 79 runs in 8.5 overs. Curran claimed two wickets, while Overton and Dawson picked up one wicket each.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis's decision to field first backfired as the Three Lions racked up 429/4 in their 50 overs, which was then the highest total in the host country, surpassing the previous best of 375/3, which the host nation Pakistan recorded against Zimbabwe in 2015.

England got off to a blazing start to their innings as their opening pair of Tom Banton and Ben Duckett shared a brisk 74-run partnership before both fell victim to Dunith Wellalage in the spinner's successive overs.

Banton, who dominated the opening stand, walked back after scoring a 50-ball 51 with the help of nine fours, while Duckett contributed with 29 off 39 deliveries.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, captain Brook and experienced Joe Root took the reins of England's batting charge, and the duo put the 2019 champions in complete control by raising a 159-run partnership for the third wicket, during which both batters brought up their respective half-centuries.

Asitha Fernando eventually broke the threatening partnership on the first delivery of the 38th over by dismissing Root, who departed after scoring 69 off 66 deliveries, smashing eight boundaries.

Skipper Brook, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and decimated Sri Lanka's bowling attack in the concluding phase of the innings, alongside all-rounder Will Jacks, ensuring England breached the 400-run barrier, as they shared an 185-run partnership off 77 deliveries, which concluded on the final delivery of the innings with the former's dismissal off Janith Liyanage.

The captain remained the top-scorer for England with 202 off 116 deliveries, studded with 21 fours and 10 sixes, while Jacks remained unbeaten with a 33-ball 60, featuring eight fours and three sixes.

Wellalage was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka as he picked up two wickets for 56 runs in his 10 overs, while Fernando and Liyanage could claim one apiece.