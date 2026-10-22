Three terrorists killed, seven surrounded in ongoing Gwadar operations: sources

Soldiers patrol in a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

Three terrorists surrounded near construction company camp.

Four others encircled at hotel near highway.

Gwadar GOC personally leading ongoing security operation.



GWADAR: Security forces killed three terrorists and surrounded seven others during ongoing operations after foiling an attempted attack on a construction company’s empty camp in Gwadar, security sources said on Thursday.

According to the security sources, forces responded promptly to the attempted attack by terrorists belonging to Fitna al Hindustan and thwarted their bid to target the vacant camp.

Three terrorists were killed during the operation, while security forces surrounded three more terrorists at the location, the sources added.

Meanwhile, security forces were also conducting an operation against terrorists present inside a hotel located near the Gwadar highway following another attempted attack.

Four terrorists at the hotel had been surrounded by the security forces, according to the sources.

The security sources said the Gwadar General Officer Commanding (GOC) was personally leading the operation.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban regime has failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to resolve their differences, with the issue of militant groups operating from Afghan soil remaining a major point of contention between the two sides.