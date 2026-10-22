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Four policemen, including DSP CTD, martyred in Karak terrorist attack

Two terrorists killed in police retaliation during search operation

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Published October 22, 2026

This collage shows, from left to right, martyred Havaldar Kazim, CTD DSP Imran Ud Din Khan, Sub-Inspector Afzal Awan, and Head Constable Amjad. — Geo News
This collage shows, from left to right, martyred Havaldar Kazim, CTD DSP Imran Ud Din Khan, Sub-Inspector Afzal Awan, and Head Constable Amjad. — Geo News
  • Terrorists open fire during Karak search operation.
  • DSP Imran Ud Din among four martyred.
  • Governor Kundi condemns attack on police personnel.

KARAK: Four police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), were martyred after terrorists opened fire during a search operation in Karak, while two terrorists were killed in retaliatory action.

The martyred personnel were identified as DSP CTD Imran Ud Din Khan, Sub-Inspector Afzal Awan, Havaldar Kazim and Head Constable Amjad.

The police were conducting a search operation when terrorists opened fire on them. Police retaliated, killing two terrorists.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed profound grief over the martyrdom of the four policemen.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on police in Karak. I am deeply saddened by the martyrdom of four police personnel, including DSP CTD Imran Ud Din,” Kundi said.

The governor said the sacrifices rendered by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the fight against terrorism were unforgettable.

“The blood of our martyrs will not go in vain. Our resolve against terrorism will grow stronger, and the struggle for the establishment of peace will continue,” he said.

Kundi also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and patience for their bereaved families.

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