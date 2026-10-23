Political parties not supporting fight against terrorism will be ‘minus': PM's aide

PM's aide on political affairs Senator Rana Sanauallah Khan is addressing the press conference. — PID/File

Sanaullah calls for national unity to eliminate terrorism.

Public lives cannot improve without ending terrorism: PM's adviser.

Sanaullah says no discussions or draft on 28th amendment.



Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that political parties that do not join the agenda to eliminate terrorism from the country will be “minus”, stressing that the entire nation should unite against the menace.

Sanaullah made these remarks in response to a question on Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan' about the long-term political future of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and whether PTI would continue to play a role in the province or be considered "minus".

“Those who do not join the agenda to eliminate terrorism will be minus,” the PML-N senator said.

His remarks come a day after PM Shehbaz chaired federal apex committee in Peshawar to review the security situation. The PM arrived in Peshawar for his first visit to the province since the governor’s rule and the emergency imposed on October 11.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, federal ministers and newly appointed provincial advisers attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the worsening security situation in the province, saying the province had become a "cradle of peace" a few years ago.

He also vowed that the federal government, currently overseeing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under governor’s rule, would make every possible effort to restore progress in the province.

However, speaking on Geo News morning programme today, Sanaullah said the elimination of terrorism was the government’s priority, adding that people's lives could not improve without ending the menace.

He said any political party that did not stand wholeheartedly with the security forces in the fight against terrorism would also be sidelined.

The PML-N leader added that the KP Governor Kundi had sought Rs160 billion, which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved immediately.

Responding to a question about the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment, Sanaullah said no discussions had taken place on the matter, and no draft had been presented.