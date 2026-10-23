Army to continue anti-terror campaign vigorously, hit India-backed terrorists 'hard': CDF

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir interacting with participants of 'Hilal Talks' at the Army Auditorium on May 29, 2025. — ISPR

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir has resolved that the Pakistan Army will hit India-backed terrorists “hard” as he visited Corps Headquarters, Peshawar, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The CDF was briefed on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, border management measures and operational preparedness of formations deployed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Field Marshal [Asim Munir] commended the high morale and professionalism of officers and troops, directing them to continue vigilance and highest standards of operational readiness to effectively counter threats,” it added.

CDF Munir, the ISPR said, underscored that the military will continue the campaign against India-sponsored terrorist outfits "to the fullest and hit them hard wherever they are”.

“While paying tributes to the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan, including Shuhada and Ghazis of the security forces, the COAS & CDF affirmed that with the support of the people, Pakistan will surely inflict total defeat on the terrorists and their perverted ideology,” the statement added.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the Federal Apex Committee at Governor’s House in Peshawar. The huddle was attended by top civil and military leaders, including CDF Munir.

Addressing the huddle, PM Shehbaz had said the federal government and military leadership were working together on a fast-track basis to restore lasting peace and promote development in the province. He also announced a Rs160 billion development package for the province

Referring to the imposition of governor’s rule and emergency in KP, PM Shehbaz said difficult decisions had to be taken in the province because of the deteriorating law and order situation.

He expressed the resolve that the federal government, in cooperation with the military leadership, would soon restore lasting peace and promote development and prosperity in the terrorism-affected districts of the province.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban regime has failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to resolve their differences, with the issue of militant groups operating from Afghan soil remaining a major point of contention between the two sides.