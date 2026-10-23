DPM Dar lands in Istanbul for R4, R4+ ministerial meetings on regional peace

DPM Ishaq Dar is received by officials in Turkish capital Istanbul on October 23, 2026. — X@ForeignOfficePk

Turkish FM to host ministerial meetings in Istanbul.

UK, France and Germany join first R4+E3 meeting.

Dar to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts during visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday to attend the R4 ministerial meeting involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt, as well as the expanded R4+ meeting featuring France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

He was received by Director General at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Cihad Erginay, Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires Shaiq Ahmed, Pakistan’s Consul General in Istanbul Khawaja Khurram Naeem, Additional Secretary Ambassador Khalil Hashmi and officers of the Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul.

At the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan, the deputy prime minister will attend the R4 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Istanbul today.

This will be followed by the R4+E3 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting featuring the participation of the E3 countries — the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. This marks the first meeting of the seven countries in this format.

The foreign ministers will be hosted by Turkish counterpart Fidan in Istanbul for talks on regional conflicts, Reuters reported citing Turkish diplomatic source.

The seven countries will meet in this format for the first time, at Turkiye's initiative, the source said, as wars involving Iran, Yemen and Ukraine threaten shipping routes and regional security.

The ministers are expected to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the latest situation in the Strait of Hormuz, developments related to Yemen, efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and opportunities for closer cooperation between the regional and European countries, the person added.

Fidan is expected to emphasise the need for a diplomatic solution to the war between the United States and Iran, the importance of freedom of navigation in the straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, and reiterate Turkiye's support for Saudi Arabia's security against attacks by Yemen's Houthi fighters under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement signed between Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the source said.

He will also tell counterparts that Turkiye has been working to stop the war in Ukraine spreading to the Black Sea, pointing to the regional security risks posed by the conflict, the source added.

The meetings will focus on key regional developments and explore coordinated diplomatic approaches to address shared challenges and advance regional peace and stability.

During the visit, DPM Dar will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Pakistan’s participation in the said meetings reflects its continued commitment to constructive diplomacy, regional cooperation and the peaceful resolution of disputes.