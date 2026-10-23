PCB opens direct signings for PSL 12, sets January 23 for player auction

Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 3, 2026. — PSL

PSL 12 matches will be played at five to six venues.

Tournament will run from March 18 to May 2 2027.

Player auction confirmed for 23 January 2027: PCB.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday opened the direct signing window for all eight franchises ahead of the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and also announced a pre-season roadmap that includes a player auction and matches across five to six venues.

According to the PCB, PSL 12 will run from March 18 to May 2, 2027, featuring 44 matches over 46 days, including 40 league fixtures and four playoff matches.

The direct signing window has been opened on October 23 and will remain available until November 23, 2026, allowing each franchise to directly sign one marquee player who did not feature in PSL 10 or PSL 11.

The player auction is scheduled for January 23, 2027, while the tournament final will take place on May 2.

In a significant step towards strengthening Pakistan's domestic cricket pipeline, the PCB has aligned its domestic competition calendar with the PSL pre-season cycle, the statement added.

The National T20 Gold and National T20 Silver tournaments will serve as the primary talent-identification events ahead of the player auction, providing domestic performers with a pathway into the country's premier T20 franchise league and potential national team consideration.

A franchise workshop is scheduled for next week to finalise the player-retention deadline, pre-auction trade window, auction rules and playing conditions.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the “12th edition would be the league's most ambitious yet.”

“We are building momentum by taking the league to more cities than ever before,” he added.

He said the roadmap would give franchises, players, commercial partners and broadcasters greater certainty as they plan for the upcoming season.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said: “For the first time, PSL will go to five to six venues, bringing the league closer to fans across Pakistan and giving more cities the chance to host the best of T20 cricket.”

He added that franchise decisions on direct signings, trades and player retentions in the coming weeks would shape the squads for the tournament beginning in March.

The PCB said further announcements regarding the pre-season arrangements are expected in the coming weeks.