10 militants killed, civilian martyred as security forces foil 'terror designs' in Gwadar: ISPR

Pakistani soldiers patrol at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, Balochistan province on March 19, 2026. — AFP

Ten militants including a female terrorist killed in Gwadar: ISPR.

Few vehicles damaged in Gwadar terror attack, says ISPR.

LEAs remain resolute in eliminating foreign-sponsored terror: ISPR.

At least 10 terrorists, including a female terrorist, were killed and a civilian was martyred during separate engagements with security forces in Balochistan’s Gwadar district, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on October 22, 2026, India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists attempted to carry out terrorist activities in district Gwadar, in the general areas of the Gabd Border Crossing and Gwadar city.

“By targeting these locations, terrorists sought to harm the very people they claim to represent and wanted to obstruct the development and prosperity of Balochistan. To protect residents and clear the area, Security forces launched clearance operations in and around Gwadar city,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said that in separate engagements, security forces foiled the terrorists' designs and their bid to undermine the writ of the state and spread their misconstrued agenda.

“In the ensuing exchanges of fire, ten terrorists, including one female terrorist, were sent to hell. During the terrorist attacks, one civilian embraced martyrdom, and few vehicles were damaged. Operations were concluded without any loss to security forces, restoring order and writ of the state,” it added.

The military said that coercion of a Baloch woman into this attack is a crime not only against the state but against the hurmat [honour] of Baloch women.

“It exposes the terrorists' cynical exploitation of Baloch women as an instrument of propaganda, intended to inflame public sentiment and lend false sanctity to their campaign,” the press release stated.

“Such tactics are contrary to Baloch and Islamic traditions, which hold women in the highest honour, adding that the people of Balochistan have consistently rejected those who shed blood in their name, and they will see through this deception as well,” it added.

The military said that the counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue at full pace.

Security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) remain resolute in eliminating foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

The statement comes hours after Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir resolved that the Pakistan Army will hit India-backed terrorists “hard” as he visited Corps Headquarters, Peshawar, the military’s media wing said earlier in the day.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.