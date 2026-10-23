Naqvi warns women against sharing photos amid surge in cybercrime

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi listens to citizens' complaints during an open court at NCCIA Zonal Headquarters in Lahore on October 23, 2026. — X/ @MOIofficialGoP

Naqvi urges public not to transfer money to strangers.

Says awareness campaign planned for girls and general public.

Minister says efforts underway to address complainants’ issues.

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has urged women not to share their photographs under any circumstances amid rising cybercrime incidents.

“I request women, for God’s sake, not to share their pictures under any circumstances,” Naqvi said while speaking to journalists during an open court at NCCIA in Lahore.

He said the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) was receiving the highest number of cases involving harassment of girls.

Naqvi also cautioned the public against transferring money to people requesting it online, including those pretending to be ill to solicit financial help.

“If someone asks you for money online, do not transfer it under any circumstances,” he said, adding that people should not send money even if someone claims to be sick.

The minister said the government was working to ensure adequate staffing to address the problems of people approaching the agency.

He added that an awareness campaign for girls and the general public was also being planned.

The interior minister also warned against fake social media accounts used to defraud people.

Responding to a question, the interior minister said that a large number of women had lodged complaints regarding online harassment and cyber-blackmailing.

The NCCIA has a total of 61 officers across Punjab, Naqvi said, adding that he would raise the issue before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Hundreds of individuals have been taken into custody from illegal call centers, he said, adding: “If you disclose your password over the phone, how can your money remain secure?”

The public should avoid falling prey to online fraudsters who promise to turn two thousand into four thousand, the interior minister added.