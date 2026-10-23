'No one sleeps hungry in Pakistan': PM's aide dismisses hunger index concerns as 'propaganda'

Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah speaks during the Senate session in Islamabad, on October 20, 2026. — Facebook@Pakistansenate

Pakistan records 25.5 score on hunger index.

GHI categorises country’s hunger level as serious.

Sanaullah questions reliance on such hunger reports.

Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah has dismissed concerns over Pakistan’s standing on the Global Hunger Index (GHI), saying people should not fall prey to “propaganda” based on such reports.

Sanaullah made the remarks while speaking to Geo News in Islamabad when asked who should be held responsible for Pakistan ranking 106th out of 122 countries on the index, compared with India at 100th.

“My request is that you should not fall prey to this propaganda,” Sanaullah told the reporter, pointing towards what he described as a strong tendency among Pakistanis to help people in need.

He questioned whether people could be seen sleeping on footpaths in Pakistani cities or suffering the kind of deprivation caused by hunger witnessed in other countries.

“Look at India, for instance — there are certain cities where people sleep on footpaths,” he said.

“Therefore, in Pakistan, as far as my observation goes, by the grace of Allah, no one sleeps hungry, and no one sleeps out on footpaths and streets,” Sanaullah maintained.

He said relying on such reports as a basis for what he termed propaganda was “entirely inappropriate”.

What does hunger index say?

According to the Global Hunger Index 2026, Pakistan has a score of 25.5, placing the country in the category of a “serious” level of hunger.

Pakistan ranks 106th among 122 countries and is among the countries where hunger is higher than it was in 2018.

The country has the second-worst level of hunger in South Asia, with only Afghanistan ranked below Pakistan in the region, according to the 2026 GHI.

The data show that 16.1% of Pakistan’s population is undernourished, while 33.6% of children under the age of five are stunted and 9.8% are wasted.

However, the data underpinning the index largely does not cover 2026 or the fallout from the Middle East conflict.