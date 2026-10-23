‘MobLand’ season 3 teases a new chapter for Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy’s Harry Da Souza may have another dangerous person to deal with when MobLand returns for season three.

The show’s executive producer, David Glasser, has shared a small clue about what could be coming next for the popular crime drama.

The second season has not finished yet but the team is already looking ahead. On October 22, Glasser attended a Paramount UK event in London with actor Peter Sarsgaard and Kenneth Branagh.

READ MORE: ‘MobLand' season 2 wins over critics after behind the scenes drama

They were there to talk about their upcoming project, Laird.

During the discussion, Glasser also spoke briefly about MobLand. He revealed that the third season will see “someone challenge Tom Hardy.”

However, he did not say who this person would be or explain what kind of trouble Harry might face.

This news could mean that Harry will have to deal with someone who is just as difficult to handle as the people he has faced before.

In the show, danger is never far away and even a small change can make things much harder for its characters.

The new person can bring new trouble into Harry’s life and change how the story moves forward. For now, fans will have to wait to learn who this mystery challenger is and what they want from Harry.