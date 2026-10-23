Sanaullah warns of 'collateral damage' if residents don't clear way for KP operations

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah speaks during an event in Islamabad, June 25, 2025. — APP/File

Intelligence-based operations underway in sensitive KP areas.

Sanaullah says 70% terrorist groups located there.

Current setup prioritises elimination of terrorism, he says.



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah has warned of a risk of “collateral damage” during ongoing anti-terror operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if residents neither remove terrorists from populated areas nor move aside for security forces.

Sanaullah said intelligence agencies knew the number and locations of terrorists, saying their intelligence work was “perfect” and that intelligence-based operations were being conducted in sensitive areas.

Speaking on Geo News’ programme “Naya Pakistan”, he said terrorists operated in formations comprising at least three and up to 15 individuals, claiming that 70% of such groups were present in the sensitive areas.

“These terrorists are mixed in with the populations there or are living among them,” Sanaullah said.

He said residents of those areas had been asked to remove the terrorists from populated areas.

“If the residents do not want to remove them, they should move aside so that the operation can be conducted,” he said.

“If neither of these two options is possible, then there will be a risk of collateral damage,” Sanaullah warned.

The PML-N leader alleged that the now dysfunctional government of Sohail Afridi had discouraged people from cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

He said KP was now being run under a setup headed by the governor and maintained that eliminating terrorists was an achievable objective if the current administration fully cooperated.

“The priority objective of the current setup in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the elimination of terrorism,” Sanaullah said.

He claimed terrorism in the province would be eliminated within “weeks and months” and would not take much longer.

Once terrorism was eliminated, he said, KP could return to normal conditions, expressing confidence that this would happen.

Sanaullah also said the government expected PTI to cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

'Will offer Achakzai tea'

Turning to the political situation, Sanaullah said the government was willing to meet and hold talks with the opposition leader at the Prime Minister House.

“If the opposition leader comes to the Prime Minister House, we will make him sit there and offer him tea,” he said.

Referring to TTAP chief Achakzai, Sanaullah described him as “our brother” who had supported them greatly in the past.

“We respect Mahmood Achakzai, but he is insisting on this,” Sanaullah said, adding that such insistence did not befit a leader of his stature.

KP emergency, governor’s rule

President Asif Ali Zardari imposed an emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 11, effectively sidelining the PTI-led provincial government amid a “deteriorating” law and order situation.

The president approved and signed the summary on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution following recommendations from the federal cabinet.

The presidential proclamation cited a surge in terrorist attacks and extremist activities, including attacks on infrastructure, government installations and law enforcement agencies.

It also accused the provincial government of failing to demonstrate the “ownership, will and intent” required to tackle terrorism and lawlessness.

Prime Minister Shehbaz on Thursday said the imposition of emergency and governor’s rule in KP had been undertaken “under extreme compulsion”.

He also criticised PTI over the worsening security situation, saying the province had become a “cradle of peace” six years ago.

“I promise that, with the cooperation of the field marshal, we will bring back happiness to this province,” the premier said, adding that KP would receive development at par with other provinces.