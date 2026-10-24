ISI, IB officials included in JIT formed to probe Mir Raza murder

Late businessman Mir Raza Ali speaks in a video. — YouTube/File

JIT to include representatives from Sindh Rangers, NCCIA.

Sindh govt recommends removing Dr Osama from position.

Govt decides to establish further probe committee into case.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the murder of Mir Raza, following recommendations made by a judicial commission formed in the case.

According to an official letter, DIG Irfan Ali Baloch has been appointed head of the JIT, which will include representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau, Sindh Rangers and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Mir Raza, an IBA graduate who ran a waffle-making business, left his PECHS home in the early hours of July 28. His family reported him missing the same day, while his body was recovered the following morning within the jurisdiction of Gulistan-e-Johar Police Station.

The judicial commission investigating the death of the young businessman had proposed a JIT into the case after describing the police investigation as an "epic failure".

The single-member commission, headed by Sindh High Court judge Justice Omar Sial, had said police breached required procedures necessary to withstand judicial scrutiny and support a successful prosecution.

Meanwhile, the provincial Home Department has also written to the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), forwarding the judicial commission's observations and recommendations made by a subcommittee of the provincial cabinet regarding action against police officers named in the commission's report.

In a separate letter to the health secretary, the Home Department recommended removing Dr Osama Sheikh from his position and requiring him to undergo two years of training.

Dr Osama, a medico-legal officer, had conducted the initial post-mortem examination of the late businessman.

The Sindh government has also decided to establish a further investigation committee headed by a senior Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer to examine the case.

It has written to the federal interior ministry, requesting the nomination of an FIA officer of Grade 20 or above to lead the proposed committee.

DIG Baloch and DIG Naeem Ahmed Shaikh are also expected to serve on the proposed committee.

Separately, a one-member committee comprising Additional Inspector General of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Ali Larik has been formed to review the roles of police officers and personnel named in the judicial commission's report.

According to the notification, DIG Baloch will assist Larik in the review, with the committee also examining the overall policing performance of the officers and personnel named in the report.

The inquiry will include further examination of Inspector Ghaus's role in the burning of the crime scene.

The committee will submit a report containing its findings and recommendations to the Sindh IGP.