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Suspect arrested as fire engulfs Nazi guest house 'Eagle's Nest', say German police

Around 200 firefighters and emergency personnel battling the flames, say official

By
Reuters
|

Published October 24, 2026

Smoke and fire rise following a fire incident at the Kehlsteinhaus, the Eagles Nest, in Berchtesgaden, Bavaria, Germany, in this handout image released October 24, 2026. — Reuters
Smoke and fire rise following a fire incident at the Kehlsteinhaus, the Eagle's Nest, in Berchtesgaden, Bavaria, Germany, in this handout image released October 24, 2026. — Reuters 

German police said they had detained a suspect after a fire broke out at a historic mountain guest house known as the "Eagle's Nest", used as a retreat by Nazi officials, including the dictator Adolf Hitler.

Around 200 firefighters and emergency personnel in the area around Berchtesgaden in the southern region of Bavaria were battling the flames after the building, known as the Kehlsteinhaus, caught fire on Friday, police said.

Firefighters and other emergency staff work at the site following a fire incident at the Kehlsteinhaus, the Eagles Nest, in Berchtesgaden, Bavaria, Germany, in this handout image released October 24, 2026.— Reuters
Firefighters and other emergency staff work at the site following a fire incident at the Kehlsteinhaus, the Eagle's Nest, in Berchtesgaden, Bavaria, Germany, in this handout image released October 24, 2026.— Reuters 

Police are investigating whether the suspect, who was detained close to the scene, was connected to the fire, they said in a statement.

There was no immediate word about a possible motive.

Smoke and fire rise following a fire incident at the Kehlsteinhaus, the Eagles Nest, in Berchtesgaden, Bavaria, Germany, in this handout image released October 24, 2026.— Reuters
Smoke and fire rise following a fire incident at the Kehlsteinhaus, the Eagle's Nest, in Berchtesgaden, Bavaria, Germany, in this handout image released October 24, 2026.— Reuters 

Built in 1938 as a guest house for Nazi officials and their guests, the building, in a spectacular Alpine setting, is separate from Hitler's nearby summer residence, known as the Berghof.

Now owned by the state of Bavaria, the Kehlsteinhaus was classified after the war as a historical monument recalling the Nazi period.

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