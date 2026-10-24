Stevie Wonder property dispute turns ugly after nearly four decades

Stevie Wonder is taking a nearly four-decade housing arrangement to court, seeking to evict a woman who has reportedly been living in one of his California homes rent-free since 1988.

The music legend, 76, whose real name is Stevland Hardaway Morris, filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, October 22, asking a judge to require Carmen Efferson to leave the property, according to documents obtained by People magazine.

Rolling Stone reported that Efferson is Wonder’s former fiancée.

The dispute allegedly began escalating this summer when Wonder’s attorneys requested access to the home for an insurance inspection.

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A July 23 email attached to the complaint reportedly informed Efferson that an inspector would visit on July 30 to “conduct an inspection for the purposes of maintaining insurance coverage on the Property.”

According to the filing, Efferson refused the request, saying she felt harassed and did “not consent” to the inspection.

Her response was particularly firm.

“You do not have my permission to step onto the property for any reason. If you or any other representatives attempts to enter my home or trespasses on the property, I will immediately contact law enforcement,” she reportedly wrote to Wonder’s attorneys.

The complaint alleges that a 30-day notice to vacate was issued the following day, but Efferson remained in the home. Wonder’s legal team describes her continued possession of the property as “malicious.”

The singer is now seeking to end the verbal agreement that allegedly allowed her to live there, along with statutory damages and “reasonable attorney fees.”

After nearly 40 years, an arrangement that reportedly began with a verbal agreement has become a courtroom dispute — and a judge will ultimately have to decide what happens next.