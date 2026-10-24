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Pakistan replaces machine-readable passports with e-passports

Existing MRPs will remain valid until their expiry dates, says Directorate General of Immigration and Passports

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar
|

Published October 24, 2026

A person holding a Pakistani passport. — AFP.
A person holding a Pakistani passport. — AFP.

Pakistan has discontinued the issuance of traditional machine-readable passports, with passport offices across the country and Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad now issuing only e-passports, effective October 23, 2026, The News reported.

According to the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, the 22-year-old machine-readable passport system has been phased out. However, citizens who already hold machine-readable passports can continue using them until their expiry dates. 

Once these passports expire, they will no longer be eligible for renewal, and holders will have to obtain e-passports instead. All passport offices across Pakistan and Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad are now issuing only e-passports, marking the completion of the transition to the modern passport system.

Pakistan began issuing e-passports in March 2022, initially for diplomats and residents of Islamabad. 

In August 2023, all Pakistani citizens were given the option of obtaining either a machine-readable passport or an e-passport. Before the introduction of machine-readable passports, Pakistan issued handwritten passports, a practice that began with the country’s independence in 1947.

A week ago, while responding to MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan during the question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, the interior ministry said that the issuance of MRPs would be discontinued within a month and, thereafter, only e-passports would be issued by the passport offices and Pakistan missions abroad.

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