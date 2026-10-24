Fact-check: Are Peshawar's BRT buses being moved to Punjab?

According to TransPeshawar, the buses seen in the online videos were being transported from Karachi to Peshawar

Social media posts claim that buses belonging to Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service are being transported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab following the imposition of governor’s rule in the province. The posts suggest that public assets belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being moved to another province.

The claim is false.

Claim

On October 14, an X user shared a seven-second video showing BRT buses loaded onto trailers. The post claimed that the buses were being transported to Punjab under the cover of night following the imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At the time of writing, the post had received approximately 38,000 views, 2,000 likes and 1,100 reposts.

The same day, Shahbaz Gill, a former special assistant to ex-prime minister Imran Khan, shared another video showing buses loaded onto trailers and questioned their removal. He wrote: “Who is stealing these BRT buses? Who is looting the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?”

Fact

TransPeshawar, the company that operates Peshawar’s BRT service, denied that the buses were being transferred to Punjab.

Sadaf Kamil, TransPeshawar’s spokesperson, told Geo Fact Check that the videos showed newly procured buses being transported to Peshawar, not removed from the city or the province.

According to TransPeshawar, the buses seen in the online videos were being transported from Karachi to Peshawar. The company had begun receiving newly procured buses in August, with another batch in October.

On October 14, TransPeshawar also refuted the claim in a post on X, stating that an old video was being circulated with the false assertion that BRT buses were being moved out of Peshawar.

The company’s clarification can be read.

Verdict: The videos do not show Peshawar’s BRT buses being transferred to Punjab. TransPeshawar confirmed that the buses were being transported from Karachi to Peshawar as part of the procurement process.



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