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Household items 'stolen' from ex-PM Ashraf's Rawalpindi residence

PPP leader's personal secretary alleges thieves stole several household items including air conditioners

By
Shabbir Dar
|

Published October 24, 2026

Former prime minister and PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf speaking in the National Assembly, on August 2, 2021. — NNI
Former prime minister and PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf speaking in the National Assembly, on August 2, 2021. — NNI
  • Suspects allegedly stole carpets, crockery, decorative pieces.
  • Ashraf's secretary claims broken locks found at several locations.
  • Domestic worker assigned to ex-PM residence allegedly missing.

RAWALPINDI: Police have registered a theft case after household items worth approximately Rs270,000 were stolen from former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's residence in Rawalpindi.

Tayyab Fazal, the former prime minister's personal secretary, filed a complaint at Jatli police station, alleging that thieves stole several household items from Ashraf's residence in Dhoke Amb in Jatli town.

According to a first information report (FIR), the suspects stole three air conditioners, two doors and two windows.

The suspects also allegedly took carpets, crockery, decorative pieces and a grass-cutting machine from the residence, according to the FIR.

The report stated that broken locks were found at various locations inside the house.

It further said that a domestic employee assigned to the former prime minister's residence was allegedly missing. Police personnel on duty reportedly said the employee had not been present since the previous night.

The missing employee's mobile phone was also switched off, according to the FIR.

The complainant urged authorities to launch an immediate investigation, recover the stolen items, and take legal action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, police sources estimated the value of the stolen items at approximately Rs270,000.

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