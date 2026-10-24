Holly Ramsay reveals maternity outfit she '100' wear even after giving birth

Since announcing her pregnancy, Holly has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy

Holly Ramsay continued her eye-catching maternity fashion streak on Friday while enjoying a solo shopping trip to the maternity store Hatch on Chelsea's King's Road.

Holly opted for cosy clothes to ensure she and her baby would stayed nice and warm.

Snapping a mirror selfie in the changing room, the model firstly slipped into a chic grey cardigan, with Holly remarking that she 'loved' it and would '100% wear it without the bump.'

READ MORE: Holly Ramsay puts baby bump on display in stylish gym outfit

She then tried on a black co-ord, with Holly quipping that the outfit 'came home with me.'

Since announcing her pregnancy, the influencer has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy, sharing a number of pictures on Instagram.

READ MORE: Holly Ramsay celebrates pregnancy with sweet baby bump snaps