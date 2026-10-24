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Holly Ramsay reveals maternity outfit she '100' wear even after giving birth

Holly opted for cosy clothes to ensure she and her baby would stayed nice and warm

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Web Desk
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Published October 24, 2026

Since announcing her pregnancy, Holly has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy
Since announcing her pregnancy, Holly has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy

Holly Ramsay continued her eye-catching maternity fashion streak on Friday while enjoying a solo shopping trip to the maternity store Hatch on Chelsea's King's Road.

Holly opted for cosy clothes to ensure she and her baby would stayed nice and warm.

Snapping a mirror selfie in the changing room, the model firstly slipped into a chic grey cardigan, with Holly remarking that she 'loved' it and would '100% wear it without the bump.'

READ MORE: Holly Ramsay puts baby bump on display in stylish gym outfit

She then tried on a black co-ord, with Holly quipping that the outfit 'came home with me.'

Since announcing her pregnancy, the influencer has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy, sharing a number of pictures on Instagram.

READ MORE: Holly Ramsay celebrates pregnancy with sweet baby bump snaps

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