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Larkana man arrested for allegedly harassing British girl on social media

UK’s National Crime Agency had requested action against the suspect, says NCCIA

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar
|

Published October 24, 2026

This undated image shows a pair of hands in handcuffs. — Reuters
This undated image shows a pair of hands in handcuffs. — Reuters
  • Suspect Waqar Ahmed arrested in Qambar Shahdadkot.
  • Suspect allegedly shared obscene pictures with British girl.
  • NCCIA says further legal proceedings are underway.

KARACHI: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a man accused of harassing a British girl through social media applications, following a request from UK authorities.

“The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had requested action,” NCCIA Additional Director Tariq Nawaz said.

The suspect, identified as Waqar Ahmed, is a resident of Larkana and was arrested in Qambar Shahdadkot, Nawaz added.

The NCCIA additional director said that Ahmed allegedly shared obscene pictures with the British girl through social media applications.

“Further legal proceedings are underway following the registration of a case against the suspect,” the NCCIA official said.

Separately, the NCCIA rescued a 13-year-old girl in Karachi from a suspected dark web-linked network that allegedly instructed her to poison a cat before ordering her to seriously harm herself, officials said a day earlier.

The NCCIA intervention followed intelligence shared by an international agency, which alerted Pakistani authorities to suspicious online activity and provided internet protocol (IP) addresses linked to the network.

According to the NCCIA officials, the girl had become involved with an online group that assigned her dangerous tasks.

As part of the first task, she was allegedly ordered to poison a cat, resulting in its death. The second task involved instructions to inflict serious harm on herself.

However, the NCCIA investigators managed to locate the girl before she could carry out the second instruction.

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