National Day: Pakistan, Hungary share friendship built on mutual respect, says KP governor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi addresses the event organised to mark Hungary’s National Day in Islamabad on October 24, 2026. — Geo News

MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company BV sponsored a celebration hosted by the Embassy of Hungary in Pakistan to mark Hungary’s National Day, bringing together diplomats, joint venture partners, government representatives and other dignitaries.

The event commemorated Hungary’s 1956 revolution and highlighted the longstanding friendship between Hungary and Pakistan.

The evening concluded with a display of Hungarian art and culture, featuring performances by Hungarian folk dancers who travelled from Hungary for the occasion.

The event reflected the shared commitment of the two countries to dialogue and cooperation. By supporting the embassy’s diplomatic initiatives, MOL Pakistan aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Hungary and Pakistan while continuing its role as a responsible corporate citizen in both countries.

Speaking as the chief guest, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said Pakistan and Hungary shared a friendship built on mutual respect and a desire to work together.

“We appreciate the Embassy of Hungary for organising this event, and we value the role of companies like MOL Pakistan, which contribute to our economy and to our communities while helping bring our two countries closer,” he said.

Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Zoltan Varga welcomed the guests, saying Pakistan and Hungary had a longstanding bilateral relationship that was expanding across multiple sectors.

He highlighted cooperation in energy and education and expressed hope for further opportunities for mutual cooperation.

MOL Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Matić Saša said Hungary’s National Day was an occasion of great pride for the company and that it was honoured to celebrate the occasion with the Hungarian embassy.

“Celebrations such as National Days cement understanding between people and nations, and we are pleased to play a part in bringing Hungarian heritage and traditions closer to our friends and partners in Pakistan,” he said.

MOL Group Regional Vice President Ali Murtaza Abbas said the Hungarian company viewed itself as a bridge between the two countries, bringing Hungarian expertise and standards to Pakistan while highlighting the country’s potential as an investment destination.

“As a Hungarian company that has made Pakistan its operational home, MOL views itself as a bridge, bringing Hungarian expertise and standards to Pakistan and showing Hungary the potential of Pakistan as a place to invest and grow. Hungarian Day is a welcome opportunity to strengthen that bridge together with the Embassy,” he said.