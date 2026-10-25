Pedro Pascal opens up about taking a lot of rejection before Hollywood fame





Pedro Pascal reveals the hard truth about his journey to Hollywood success



Pedro Pascal may be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars today, but his journey to success was not easy.

Before landing major roles in popular shows and films, the actor spent years taking small jobs and trying to make a living through acting.

Pascal recently spoke about his struggles on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast.

READ MORE: Pedro Pascal's rise makes top Hollywood star jealous?

He explained that dealing with difficult situations was a big part of his journey and helped him understand how important it is to treat people well.

"You've got to eat shit, and you've got to take a lot of shit. That's part of it," he said.

The actor, however, also shared that he would not be where he is today without the people who gave him chances when his career was still taking shape.

Pascal's career started gaining attention after his role in Game of Thrones. He later became widely known through The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, opening the door to bigger projects.

He also had a message for people who are still trying to achieve their dreams.

Pascal believes they should keep working towards what they love instead of changing themselves to please others.

The actor is now preparing for Behemoth!, which follows a cello player returning to Los Angeles after 20 years away.

The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 4.