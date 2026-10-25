In letter to Punjab CM, Hina Javed's family seeks judicial probe into murder case

Slain digital media executive Hina Javed. — Facebook/@Amala_khanzay

Hina's family writes to Punjab CM, calling for impartial probe.

Family raises questions about handling of forensic evidence.

Family alleges important messages deleted from Hina's phone.

RAWALPINDI: The family of Hina Javed, who was allegedly murdered in Rawalpindi, has urged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to establish a judicial commission, rejecting the findings of the police investigation committee.

In a letter to the Punjab chief minister, the family called for an impartial investigation into the case, with CM Nawaz saying the investigation had not yet been completed and pledged to ensure justice.

Hina, 45, was found dead in the bathroom of her residence in Rawalpindi's Lal Kurti area on August 21. Her murder case was registered at the Civil Lines police station on the complaint of her brother, who alleged that she had been subjected to violence before her death.

The post-mortem report had revealed a fracture in her neck bone, injuries to her ribs and hip, and blood around the heart.

Police later arrested her husband, Faisal Asghar and domestic worker Zeeshan Arshad in connection with the case, while Hina's father-in-law was also named in the investigation.

However, Zeeshan's family later accused police of attempts to make his son the prime suspect in the case.

In their letter, Hina's family said it did not accept the police investigation committee's findings and had lost confidence in its methodology, adding that it had made several unsuccessful attempts to contact the chief minister directly.

The family also conveyed their concerns about the committee through various forums and government representatives.

The family raised questions about the handling of forensic evidence, claiming that DNA belonging to Faisal and his father had been found on Hina's neck. It also said Hina's father-in-law had initially reported a theft at the house.

The letter further stated that forensic reports concerning the mobile phones of Hina and the suspects were still pending. The family alleged that important messages had been deleted from Hina's phone.

It also questioned why the investigation had turned towards the domestic worker before the forensic reports and fingerprint results were available.

While acknowledging that the domestic employee was involved in the murder, the family alleged that evidence concerning Faisal was being overlooked.

The family also argued that the police investigation committee should not declare anyone guilty or innocent before the case reached court, describing the arrangement as a potential conflict of interest because the same department was conducting the investigation and reaching conclusions.

It urged the Punjab chief minister to review the case file in detail and establish a judicial commission to ensure an impartial investigation. The family also called for the suspects not to receive protection and for justice to be delivered in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, CM Maryam said the investigation into Hina's murder was still under way and had not been completed.

She assured the family that no effort would be spared to ensure justice and said she would personally meet the bereaved family.