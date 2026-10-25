‘Game of Thrones’ stars reunite to celebrate Emilia Clarke’s 40th birthday

Emilia Clarke’s 40th birthday celebration brought a wave of nostalgia for Game of Thrones fans.

She marked her milestone birthday on October 23. The following day the actress, best known for portraying Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s hit fantasy series, shared a carousel of photographs from the star-studded party.

The black-and-white photo montage captured the Me Before You actress posing alongside her Game of Thrones co-stars, sparking excitement among fans delighted to see the familiar faces together again.

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The photos offered a glimpse into the festivities, with the birthday girl and the other attendees appearing to enjoy the occasion.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with birthday wishes and affectionate references to Clarke’s iconic character, Daenerys Targaryen, widely known as the Mother of Dragons.

“Happy Birthday Mother of dragon [dragon and fire emoji],” one fan wrote.

“This post brings me joy lol,” another commented.

“Happy Birthday, Daenerys Targaryen! [birthday cake and dragon emoji],” a third fan added.

The enthusiastic responses reflected the affection fans still have for Clarke and the character that made her a household name.

With familiar faces, cheerful celebrations and an outpouring of birthday wishes, Clarke’s 40th birthday gave Game of Thrones fans a reason to smile.

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