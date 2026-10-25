Key militant commander killed in Balochistan's Qila Saifullah IBO: sources

Security personnel stand guard in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

Terrorist was affiliated with Fitna al-Khawarij since 2020: sources.

Adil Shah was involved in attacks on security forces: sources.

19 cases had been registered against commander in ATCs: sources.

Security forces killed a key militant commander during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Qila Saifullah district, security sources said on Sunday.

The killed terrorist was identified as Adil Shah, alias Darvesh, who was affiliated with Fitna al-Khawarij terrorist group since December 2020, according to security sources.

Security sources said that Shah had been overseeing the terrorist outfit's financial affairs since 2024, adding that he also helped provide accommodation to non-local militants in Zhob, Sherani and Shaban districts.

The killed militant commander was involved in attacks on security forces and kidnapping for ransom during 2022 and 2023, the sources said.

The sources further said that 19 cases had been registered against the militant commander in anti-terrorism courts, while a bounty of Rs2.5 million had also been announced for information leading to his capture.

The operation was part of security forces' operations in Balochistan under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, security sources said.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban regime has failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to resolve their differences, with the issue of militant groups operating from Afghan soil remaining a major point of contention between the two sides.