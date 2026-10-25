NAB 'examines' assets, development projects linked to former KP ministers

The headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). APP/File

Bureau obtains asset records of a former chief minister, two ministers.

Notices issued to departments to verify officials’ assets and properties.

NAB to decide next steps after reviewing records; no final findings announced.



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is examining the assets of former ministers and public officials, as well as development schemes and contracts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following allegations of financial irregularities under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to NAB sources, the bureau has obtained records of assets belonging to a former chief minister and two former ministers. It is also collecting details of development projects and contracts awarded during the tenure of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, The News reported on Sunday.

The sources said the bureau was examining records concerning expenditures on development schemes, award of contracts and construction work carried out during the relevant period.

In this connection, the Communication and Works (C&W) Department has reportedly been asked to provide details of roads constructed during Afridi’s tenure, ongoing and completed projects, the number of contracts awarded and contractors who secured them.

Relevant departments have also been directed to submit records regarding the approval of development schemes, allocation of contracts and construction activities to facilitate the examination of alleged irregularities.

NAB sources further said notices had been issued to the Revenue Department, registrar of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and other relevant departments to obtain information about the assets and properties of former government officials.

The sources said the bureau would review the available property and asset records before deciding whether or not to summon the political leaders concerned for questioning.

The accountability watchdog, the sources said, is also examining allegations of illegal recruitment and corruption involving officials during the PTI government’s tenure, with relevant records being collected for scrutiny.

“NAB will decide its next course of action after examining the relevant documents and available evidence,” an official said, adding that no final findings had been announced to substantiate the allegations against the political leaders or officials concerned. “The ongoing scrutiny does not, in itself, establish wrongdoing by any individual,” he added.