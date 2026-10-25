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Coleen Rooney gushes over husband Wayne with romantic birthday tribute

The beloved TV presenter dedicated a special birthday tribute to her husband, former Manchester United star Wayne

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Web Desk
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Published October 25, 2026

The post comes after the couple returned home from their holiday in Marrakesh, where they enjoyed a beautiful few days away
The post comes after the couple returned home from their holiday in Marrakesh, where they enjoyed a 'beautiful few days away'

Coleen Rooney has nothing but love for her husband, who is celebrating his 41st birthday with his family.

The beloved TV presenter, 40, dedicated a special birthday tribute to her husband, former Manchester United star Wayne.

Alongside the tribute, Coleen shared a sweet photo from their recent getaway Marrakesh.

'Happy Birthday @waynerooney... love you x,' Coleen captioned the post.

READ MORE: Coleen Rooney breaks silence on marriage challenges with Wayne Rooney

In one snap, Wayne can bee seen blowing out candles on his birthday cake.

The post comes after the couple returned home from their holiday in Marrakesh, where they enjoyed a 'beautiful few days away.'

Coleen and Wayne enjoyed some quality time together as a couple, away from their four sons, following the success of their Disney series, The Real Rooneys.

The WAG launched her family's reality series last month on Disney.

Alongside husband Wayne, Coleen has given fans an intimate look inside their family life with their sons in their new £10million fly-on-the-wall show, The Real Rooneys, which was filmed last year.

However, while Coleen was a huge hit in the I'm A Celeb jungle, her reality series with her husband has received rather mixed reviews from critics.

READ MORE: Coleen Rooney reveals Wayne's shocking surprise after 'I'm A Celebrity' return

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