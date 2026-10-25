PCB releases Sufiyan Muqeem, adds Maaz Sadaqat as cover for ODI tri-series

The collage features Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem (left) and Maaz Sadaqat. — ACC/PCB

Pakistan have made a change to their squad for the ongoing ODI Tri-Series, releasing wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and bringing in young left-handed batter Maaz Sadaqat as cover.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Muqeem’s release was decided with the nature of Lahore’s pitches in mind. The spinner will return to domestic cricket.

“Left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Moqim has been released from the Pakistan men’s squad, keeping in view the nature of Lahore pitches,” the PCB stated.

“He will return to play domestic cricket,” the statement added.

The 24-year-old has represented Pakistan in four ODIs, claiming eight wickets. In 22 T20Is, he has taken 30 wickets.

Meanwhile, Sadaqat has been added to the squad as cover for players dealing with minor niggles and could be included in the playing XI if required.

“Left-handed batter Maaz Sadaqat has been added to the squad as cover for players carrying minor niggles,” the PCB stated.

Sadaqat has played six ODIs for Pakistan, scoring 134 runs, including one half-century. He has also featured in five T20Is, accumulating 184 runs at a strike rate of 170.37.

Updated Pakistan's ODI Tri-Series Squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Maaz Sadaqat.