 
Geo News

Shaheen Afridi becomes fastest Pakistani pacer to take 150 ODI wickets

Pakistani pacer achieves feat in his 80th ODI, two matches slower than former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq

By
Sports Desk
|

Published October 25, 2026

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (centre) after taking the wicket of Englands Joe Root during the fourth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, 2026. — Reuters
Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (centre) after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root during the fourth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, 2026. — Reuters

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi reached a notable landmark in ODI cricket on Sunday during the fourth match of the tri-series against England at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Bowling first, Shaheen dismissed England opener Tom Banton early in the innings to claim his 150th wicket in the 50-over format. The 26-year-old became the fastest Pakistani pacer and second-fastest Pakistani bowler overall to reach the milestone.

Shaheen achieved the feat in his 80th ODI, two matches slower than former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who holds the record for the fastest Pakistani bowler to take 150 wickets in the format, having reached the landmark in 78 matches.

However, Shaheen surpassed Pakistan pace greats Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, both of whom took 91 matches to claim 150 ODI wickets, to become the country's fastest fast bowler to reach the milestone.

The achievement further underlines Shaheen's importance to Pakistan's bowling attack as he continues to make his mark in international cricket.

Fastest Pakistani bowlers to 150 ODI wickets

  • Saqlain Mushtaq — 78 matches
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi — 80 matches*
  • Waqar Younis — 91 matches
  • Shoaib Akhtar — 91 matches
  • Saeed Ajmal — 93 matches
  • Umar Gul — 104 matches
Make us preferred on Google
Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against England in fourth ODI tri-series match
Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against England in fourth ODI tri-series match
PCB chief says some talented cricketers stop working hard after fame video
PCB chief says some talented cricketers stop working hard after fame
Three uncapped players included as Pakistan announce Test squad for Sri Lanka series
Three uncapped players included as Pakistan announce Test squad for Sri Lanka series
PCB opens direct signings for PSL 12, sets January 23 for player auction
PCB opens direct signings for PSL 12, sets January 23 for player auction
Sri Lanka pull off second-highest chase in ODI history against England
Sri Lanka pull off second-highest chase in ODI history against England
Harry Brook's 202 sets new record for highest ODI score in Pakistan
Harry Brook's 202 sets new record for highest ODI score in Pakistan
Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt suspended over medication breach
Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt suspended over medication breach
Maradona doctor was made 'scapegoat' for his death, Argentine court told
Maradona doctor was made 'scapegoat' for his death, Argentine court told