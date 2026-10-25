Shaheen Afridi becomes fastest Pakistani pacer to take 150 ODI wickets

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (centre) after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root during the fourth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, 2026. — Reuters

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi reached a notable landmark in ODI cricket on Sunday during the fourth match of the tri-series against England at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Bowling first, Shaheen dismissed England opener Tom Banton early in the innings to claim his 150th wicket in the 50-over format. The 26-year-old became the fastest Pakistani pacer and second-fastest Pakistani bowler overall to reach the milestone.

Shaheen achieved the feat in his 80th ODI, two matches slower than former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who holds the record for the fastest Pakistani bowler to take 150 wickets in the format, having reached the landmark in 78 matches.

However, Shaheen surpassed Pakistan pace greats Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, both of whom took 91 matches to claim 150 ODI wickets, to become the country's fastest fast bowler to reach the milestone.

The achievement further underlines Shaheen's importance to Pakistan's bowling attack as he continues to make his mark in international cricket.

Fastest Pakistani bowlers to 150 ODI wickets