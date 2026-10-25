PM Shehbaz launches scheme to distribute 500,000 Chromebooks to students

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launches the PM Youth Chromebook Scheme during an event in Islamabad, October 25, 2026. — X/PakPMO

PM Shehbaz distributes laptops, internet devices to students.

Pakistan beginning journey towards empowering students: PM.

PM Shehbaz highlights need to equip students with knowledge.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched the PM Youth Chromebook Scheme to distribute 500,000 refurbished Chromebooks and internet devices to students across the country.

During the ceremony held in Islamabad, the prime minister also distributed laptops and internet devices to high-performing Grade 9 students and students of seminaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Shehbaz described students as Pakistan's real asset, saying the country was beginning a journey towards empowering them and expanding young people's access to modern education.

"In the past, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz distributed 600,00 laptops in 10 years. Now, 500,000 Chromebooks will be distributed in two years," he said.

The prime minister highlighted the need to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to meet contemporary challenges.

PM Shehbaz maintained that talent and hard work were not restricted by wealth or poverty.

He said that at least 27 Danish schools were being built across the country, aimed to offer excellent facilities and provide all services free of charge.

Prior to PM Shehbaz's address, Prime Minister's Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood said that Tokyo Technology Care Foundation had taken practical steps to provide digital facilities to 500,000 Pakistani students.

Overseas Pakistanis had regained confidence in the incumbent government, he said, adding that they wanted to contribute to the country's development.

Mashhood added that the prime minister had taken practical steps to empower young people and provide them with equal opportunities.

Highlighting the role of Danish schools, he said that the institutions had enabled deserving students to pursue education and access opportunities to advance.