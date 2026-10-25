Six terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in DI Khan IBO

Martyred Pakistan Army soldiers, Sepoy Taseer Ahmed (left) and Naik Ghulam Murtaza, are seen in this collage. — ISPR

Security forces conduct operation on intelligence reports.

Two soldiers martyred during intense fire exchange.

Sanitisation operation underway to eliminate other terrorists.

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed six terrorists while two soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan district, the military's media wing said.

The operation was conducted in the general area of Zarkani on October 24 following reports about the presence of terrorists belonging to the "Indian proxy, Fitna Al Khwarij", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Owing to meticulous conduct of operation by security forces, six Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell," the ISPR said.

However, an intense exchange of fire also resulted in the martyrdom of 36-year-old Naik Ghulam Murtaza, a resident of Gujrat district, and 30-year-old Sepoy Taseer Ahmed, a resident of Talagang district.

The ISPR said the two soldiers "fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifices and embraced shahadat".

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists, according to the military’s media wing.

It said the terrorists had been actively involved in numerous attacks against security forces and law enforcement agencies, as well as the killing of civilians.

A sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the statement added.

The ISPR said the counterterrorism campaign under the "Azm-e-Istehkam" vision, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, would continue “at full pace” to eliminate foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism.

"Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further reinforce our unwavering commitment of safeguarding our nation at all costs," it added.