'Unbelievable' Shadab Khan leaves fans in awe after England heroics

Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates after reaching his century against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on October 25, 2026. — Reuters

Shadab Khan produced a sensational unbeaten century against England on Sunday, pulling Pakistan back from the brink of defeat and triggering an outpouring of praise from cricket fans on social media.

The all-rounder struck an unbeaten 113 off just 96 deliveries, smashing 13 fours and five sixes as Pakistan chased down a 242-run target by one wicket in a dramatic ODI tri-series encounter at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Shadab walked into a difficult situation after Pakistan’s top order had faltered and continued to fight even as wickets fell around him.

The hosts eventually slipped to 154-9, leaving Shadab and Haris Rauf with the daunting task of scoring the remaining 88 runs for victory.

Shadab kept his composure under immense pressure, bringing up his maiden ODI century before Rauf scored the winning runs as Pakistan completed the chase in the 48th over and booked their place in the tri-series final.

His extraordinary rescue act quickly became the talk of social media, with fans showering the all-rounder with praise.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) led the celebrations, declaring: “SHADAB SUPERSTAR KHAN! WHAT A KNOCK!”

"A century to savour. Shadab Khan, take a bow," the PCB wrote on X.

One fan described the contest as "DRAMA IN LAHORE!" and said "Shadab Khan apology forms should be out now" after Pakistan pulled off the unlikely victory.

Another called Shadab's innings "unbelievable", marvelling at Pakistan's recovery from 154-9 to successfully chase 242.

"What a stunning victory for Pakistan!" another user wrote, calling Shadab the "hero" of the chase following his unbeaten 113.

Another fan summed up the mood by writing: "What an absolute thriller," praising the "unbelievable effort and outstanding performance"

from Shadab and Rauf to pull off the victory.

Some fans compared Shadab's heroics with former Pakistan stars, with one posting a picture of Abdul Razzaq alongside the words: "Shadab Khan: Abdul Razzaq."

Another simply wrote: "What a win by Pakistan. Shadab Khan did it."

“Shadab Khan has done it single handedly,” another fan posted, while one urged cricket followers to “remember the name”.

"Shadab Khan!!! What a player," another user wrote, as fans celebrated an innings that transformed what appeared to be an inevitable defeat into a memorable Pakistan victory.