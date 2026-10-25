Shadab, Rauf set world record for highest 10th-wicket stand in successful ODI chase

Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrate after winning the fourth match of the ODI tri-series against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, 2026. — Reuters

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf scripted history on Sunday, recording the highest 10th-wicket partnership in a successful men’s ODI chase with an unbeaten 89-run stand against England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The pair surpassed the previous record of 64, set by West Indies’ Deryck Murray and Andy Roberts against Pakistan in Birmingham on June 11, 1975.

Pakistan were struggling at 154-9 while chasing England’s target of 242 when Shadab and Rauf joined forces to turn the match around. Their remarkable partnership guided Pakistan to 243-9 in 47.1 overs, securing a dramatic one-wicket victory and a place in the ODI tri-series final.

Shadab spearheaded the recovery with an unbeaten 113 off 96 deliveries, striking 13 fours and five sixes to score his maiden ODI century. Rauf provided crucial support before hitting the winning runs to complete Pakistan’s memorable comeback, remaining not out on seven off 19 deliveries.

Australia’s James Faulkner and Clint McKay hold the third-highest 10th-wicket partnership in a successful ODI chase, having added an unbeaten 57 runs against England in Brisbane on January 17, 2014.

Kenya’s Thomas Odoyo and Hiren Varaiya are fourth on the list with an unbeaten 55-run stand against Ireland in Nairobi on February 2, 2007.

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman complete the top five after sharing an unbeaten 51-run partnership against India in Mirpur on December 4, 2022.

Shadab also set a new individual batting record, scoring an unbeaten 113 off 96 balls — the highest score by a batter at number eight in men’s ODI cricket.

His innings, which included 13 fours and five sixes, surpassed the previous record of 100 not out jointly held by Ireland’s Simi Singh and Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz.