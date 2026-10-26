Haris Rauf reveals what he told Shadab before Pakistan's dramatic victory over England

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (left) and Shadab Khan celebrate after winning the fourth ODI tri-series match against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on October 25, 2026. — Reuters

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf said he had believed from the outset that Pakistan could beat England, while Shadab Khan credited his teammate for insisting on a review that helped keep their remarkable run chase alive at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Speaking to PCB Digital after Pakistan’s dramatic one-wicket victory on Sunday, Haris said he had told Shadab in the closing stages that he would finish the match himself.

“The way Shadab batted was world-class,” Haris said, adding that the win was also a great moment of happiness for the people of Pakistan.

Shadab, who struck an unbeaten 113 off 96 balls, said he had not realised the ball had taken an inside edge off his bat when he was given out leg-before-wicket on 97.

He said Haris insisted that he take a review, which overturned the decision and allowed him to continue batting.

Shadab admitted he had been deeply disappointed at the time, but was pleased to have repaid the confidence shown in him by the selectors and team management.

Pakistan had slumped to 154-9 while chasing England’s 242-run target before Shadab and Haris combined for an unbeaten 89-run partnership, the highest 10th-wicket stand in a successful men’s ODI chase.

Shadab’s maiden international century and Haris’s unbeaten seven off 19 balls took Pakistan to 243-9 in 47.1 overs.

Haris struck the winning boundary to seal the victory and secure Pakistan’s place in the ODI tri-series final.

The previous record for a 10th-wicket partnership in a successful ODI chase was 64 runs, set by West Indies’ Deryck Murray and Andy Roberts against Pakistan in 1975.

Shadab also set a record for the highest individual ODI score by a batter at No. 8 or lower.