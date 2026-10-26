Andy Cohen on competing in 'The Traitors': 'Voted off'

Andy Cohen says he would not last long on The Traitors.

The Bravo executive and Watch What Happens Live host was asked whether he would ever compete on the Peacock reality show while attending the opening night of the Broadway play Other Desert Cities at the Hudson Theatre in New York on 18 October.

“No, I would get voted off immediately,” he told PEOPLE.

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The question comes as the show has cast more than a dozen stars from The Real Housewives, the franchise Cohen executive produces.

Bravo alumni across its four seasons include Kate Chastain, Tamra Judge, Mercedes Javid, Tom Sandoval, Dolores Catania, Lisa Rinna, Candiace Bassett and Dorinda Medley.

Catania won Season 3 in 2025, alongside Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey and Lord Ivar Mountbatten. Unlike Cohen, several Housewives have said they would like to play, as either a Faithful or a Traitor.

Cohen made similar comments to Variety in August.

“They haven’t asked me,” he said. “First of all, I think I would be eliminated immediately. I host the reunion, which I would like to keep doing. I don’t think I could do that if I were on it.”

He added that he would be an obvious target.

“I’ve produced competition reality shows, so I don’t know who would want me on their cast.” Cohen, 58, hosts the Traitors reunions.

He told Variety he has also turned down Dancing with the Stars, which asked him to compete several years ago.

“No one wants to see that,” he said, adding, “Let me dance in peace.” He said he used to be “the greatest freeform dancer”, but that people film him dancing at Dead shows, and he is mocked on TikTok.

Other Desert Cities stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus in its Broadway run. No decision has been announced on whether Cohen will host the reunion for the next season of The Traitors, which is expected to feature non-celebrity contestants.

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