Saim Ayub released from Pakistan tri-series ODI squad

Saim Ayub walks after losing his wicket in ODI tri-series match against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, 2026. — Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released young batter Saim Ayub from the national squad for the remainder of the ongoing ODI tri-series matches, allowing him to return to domestic cricket to work on his batting form and regain confidence.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PCB said Saim had expressed his desire to return to domestic cricket following a conversation with the head coach Mike Heson.

The team management and national selection committee agreed to accept his request, respecting his decision and appreciating his honest assessment of his current form, the board said.

The selection committee has named Sahibzada Farhan as Saim’s replacement for the remainder of the tournament. However, Farhan is currently in Kathmandu for the Nepal Premier League and will return to Pakistan on the first available flight to join the national side, sources said.

Pakistan have already qualified for the tri-series final after securing three consecutive victories. They will face Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the tournament at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, October 27.

Pakistan secured the spot in the series finale in a thrilling one-wicket victory over England in the ODI clash at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Saim, unfortunately, could add only six runs to the scorecard in the Green Shirts run chase in the match before being dismissed by debutant Henry Crocombe.