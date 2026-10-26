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Ex-army chief Gen (retd) Abdul Waheed Kakar passes away in Rawalpindi: ISPR

Field Marshal Asim Munir, all ranks of Pakistan Army express deep sorrow over passing of former COAS, says ISPR

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Published October 26, 2026

This image shows ex-army chief (retd)  General Abdul Waheed Kakar. — ISPR/File
This image shows ex-army chief (retd)  General Abdul Waheed Kakar. — ISPR/File

Former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retired) Abdul Waheed Kakar passed away in Rawalpindi on Monday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and all ranks of the Pakistan Army express deep sorrow over the passing of General (retd) Abdul Waheed Kakar, the military's media wing said in a statement.

"The CDF and all ranks of the Pakistan Army pay tribute to the late General’s distinguished military career, leadership and invaluable services to the Pakistan Army," it added.

"Pakistan Army shares the grief of the bereaved family and offers its heartfelt condolences. May Allah Almighty grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannah and give the family strength and patience. Ameen," the statement added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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