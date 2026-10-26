King Charles won't pass throne to William

King Charles won't pass the throne to William

King Charles III is not ready to give up the Crown as he is sound, fit and fully focused.

The monarch is even stepping up, making bold and difficult decisions to keep the monarchy straight, stable and relevant.

But there is a growing noise outside the Palace gates. A majority of Britons now believe it is time for him to step aside and hand the throne to Prince William and Princess Kate, a modern couple who could make the the monarchy shine and glow again in a new era.

They believe William and Kate represent the future: young, relatable, modern and deeply loved by the public. The idea of them on the throne feels fresh and hopeful.

However, amid the ongoing crisis, the road to the throne is not that simple.

For the Prince of Wales, hurrying to wear the crown would be the last thing he wants. Not out of lack of ambition, but out of wisdom. He knows two massive storms are still rocking the foundations of the Palace.

First, the constant drama surrounding Harry and Meghan and their shadow over the UK. Second, the lingering Andrew and Epstein scandal that refuses to die.

These are not small headlines to be ignored. These are deep wounds. Princess Catherine and William will never wish to inherit the reign until his father has handled them efficiently and boldly.

Because if they are not amicably resolved now, they will cause serious trouble for William in the future — haunting him and diverting his focus and attention from the real duty he was born to do.

This is why the 77-year-old King is still staying. Not because he clings to power, but because he is cleaning the house before he hands over the keys.

He is protecting his son's future reign while fighting against his cancer. He truly not refusing to go. He is indeed refusing to leave a mess behind.

On teh other hand, the British former Wimbledon footballer turned Hollywood actor Vinnie Jones has launched an attack on teh British monarch, accusing him of abandoning royal tradition and insisting he should have stepped aside to allow the Waleses to inherit the throne.