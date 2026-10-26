Pakistan warns of phishing, malware attacks via WhatsApp

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters

NCERT urges users to avoid opening suspicious files.

Malicious files could enable remote access, password theft.

Cyber agency urges users to terminate suspicious sessions.

ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has issued a high-alert advisory, warning of targeted phishing and malware attacks through WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and email, cautioning that malicious files could compromise Windows systems and expose sensitive information.

In the advisory, the cyber agency said attackers are impersonating government officials and departments to send malicious files disguised as official documents, potentially compromising Windows systems.

The notification warns that infected systems could allow attackers to gain remote access, steal passwords and extract sensitive data.

It also cautions that hackers could hijack WhatsApp Web sessions and impersonate users through their own phone numbers, raising the risk of fraudulent messages being sent to their contacts.

The advisory identifies unexpected messages or files received from familiar numbers as possible signs of targeted attacks. Unknown devices appearing in WhatsApp’s linked devices list may also indicate unauthorised access.

The cyber agency has advised officials handling sensitive information to avoid using WhatsApp Web and Desktop on Windows systems. Users have also been urged to immediately terminate suspicious WhatsApp Web sessions and independently verify unexpected messages before opening links or files.

The advisory warns users against sharing passwords, one-time passwords (OTPs) or verification codes with anyone. It also recommends against transferring WhatsApp files to official Windows computers.

Users have been directed to keep Windows, browsers and other software updated and enable two-factor authentication and WhatsApp’s two-step verification feature.

In case of suspected compromise, users should immediately disconnect the affected device from the internet and other networks, preserve relevant messages and system logs as evidence, and avoid reopening suspicious files, the advisory added.