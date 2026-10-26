Pakistan rebuffs Taliban regime's 'baseless' claims of civilian casualties in counter-terror operations

An image showing the board reading "Ministry of Foreign Affairs" outside the office of Minstry of Foreign Affairs. — APP/File

Tttacks from Afghan soil caused over 3,500 casualties in 2026: FO.

Pakistan’s response proportionate and targets terrorist bases: FO.

FO urges int'l community to hold Afghan Taliban accountable.



Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected the “baseless and unsubstantiated allegations” by the Afghan Taliban regime regarding civilian casualties attributed to its counter-terrorism operations, reaffirming its right to self-defence against terrorist attacks.

“Disinformation and misleading narratives will neither obscure the threat posed by the terrorist networks operating from Afghan territory nor absolve the Afghan Taliban regime of its responsibility to prevent Afghan soil from being used to plan and launch attacks against Pakistan. These attacks have resulted in more than 3500 casualties in 2026 alone,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The latest exchange comes amid escalating tensions over cross-border infiltration from Afghanistan. Lately. Islamabad also rejected allegations by former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad that it was recruiting Afghan nationals to fight the Taliban regime and combat anti-Pakistan insurgents

“Thousands of Pakistani civilians have been martyred because of terrorist attacks which have been planned, financed, supported and carried out from Afghan soil, all under the watch, patronage and active facilitation of the Afghan Taliban regime,” the FO said.

The statement further said that the Taliban regime continues to shelter, with impunity, a large number of terrorist organisations, including the Fitna al-Khawarij, Fitna al-Hindustan, and their affiliates, which continue to pose a serious threat to the peace and stability of the region and beyond.

The ministry said that no responsible state can remain passive when its civilians and security forces are repeatedly targeted.

The ministry said that Pakistan’s actions in response to terrorist attacks were undertaken in exercise of its right to self-defence and as a last resort, targeting only terrorists and their logistical support bases in Afghanistan.

“Any actions by Pakistan in response to such terrorist attacks have been undertaken in exercise of its right to self-defence, under principles of necessity and as a measure of last resort, and directed only and exclusively against terrorists and their logistical support bases in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

The statement said Pakistan’s response was proportionate to the threat and adhered to the principles of distinction and precaution.

Pakistan’s response was proportionate to the level of threat, while strictly adhering to the principle of distinction and precaution.

“The scale and scope of the action reflected restraint, particularly in light of the severity and frequency of terrorist attacks faced by Pakistan,” the statement added.

The FO urged the international community to hold the Taliban regime accountable for failing to meet its obligations under relevant UN Security Council resolutions and other commitments to prevent Afghan territory from being used as a launchpad for terrorism.

“Pakistan reserves the right to take all necessary measures in order to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety and security of Pakistani nationals,” it added.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban regime has failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to resolve their differences, with the issue of militant groups operating from Afghan soil remaining a major point of contention between the two sides.