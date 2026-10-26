Lana Del Rey shows love for Tate McRae's music with sweet video

Lana Del Rey is a keen Tate McRae listener and she showed it off on social media in a new update.

The 41-year-old alternative pop star took to Instagram and shared a video of herself driving through Highland Park, Los Angeles, with McRae's song Rubberband playing in the background.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker shared that she stopped by to help a woman out by giving her a $100 note, as the woman was holding up a sign saying she needed help to escape an abusive relationship.

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The video ended up going viral on social media and fans took to the comments, writing, "when we get that collab its genuinely over for the industry."

Another added, "lana handing out money with tate mcrae playing is peak multitasking fr."

A third chimed in, "My two mothers coming together for a joint serve best day ever," and "Wait, is Tate an inspiration for the next album???"

More added, "Rubber bands? She has taste," while one quipped, "Shes still on her side quests?"

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