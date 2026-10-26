 
Geo News

Lana Del Rey shows love for Tate McRae's music with sweet video

Lana Del Rey shares new update as fans wait for long-awaited album 'Stove'

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 26, 2026

Lana Del Rey shows love for Tate McRaes music with sweet video
Lana Del Rey shows love for Tate McRae's music with sweet video

Lana Del Rey is a keen Tate McRae listener and she showed it off on social media in a new update.

The 41-year-old alternative pop star took to Instagram and shared a video of herself driving through Highland Park, Los Angeles, with McRae's song Rubberband playing in the background.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker shared that she stopped by to help a woman out by giving her a $100 note, as the woman was holding up a sign saying she needed help to escape an abusive relationship.

READ MORE: Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene mark second anniversary with new surprise

The video ended up going viral on social media and fans took to the comments, writing, "when we get that collab its genuinely over for the industry."

Another added, "lana handing out money with tate mcrae playing is peak multitasking fr."

A third chimed in, "My two mothers coming together for a joint serve best day ever," and "Wait, is Tate an inspiration for the next album???"

More added, "Rubber bands? She has taste," while one quipped, "Shes still on her side quests?"

READ MORE: Lana Del Rey to make major announcement after pushing 'Stove' release

Make us preferred on Google
Molly Mae Hague admits she does not recognise herself after welcoming son
Molly Mae Hague admits she does not recognise herself after welcoming son
Phoebe Bridgers excites fans with major announcement ahead of 'SNL'
Phoebe Bridgers excites fans with major announcement ahead of 'SNL'
Vijay Deverakonda fires back at trolls with four-word expletive
Vijay Deverakonda fires back at trolls with four-word expletive
Jessie J gives health update after second breast cancer reconstruction surgery
Jessie J gives health update after second breast cancer reconstruction surgery
Brad Pitt breaks silence on painful period after difficult chapter with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt breaks silence on painful period after difficult chapter with Angelina Jolie
Taylor Swift faces marriage challenge after Travis Kelce's gloomy exit
Taylor Swift faces marriage challenge after Travis Kelce's gloomy exit
Princess Andre wants to become 'British Kylie Jenner' with US expansion
Princess Andre wants to become 'British Kylie Jenner' with US expansion
Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck voice star Eric Bauza breathes his last at 46
Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck voice star Eric Bauza breathes his last at 46